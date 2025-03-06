Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,193,500 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the January 31st total of 19,462,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 173.1 days.

Capstone Copper Trading Up 7.6 %

CSCCF stock opened at C$5.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.66. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$5.24 and a 1-year high of C$8.49.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

