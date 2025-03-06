Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Trading Up 9.7% – Here’s What Happened

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62.60 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 57.60 ($0.74). 236,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,190% from the average session volume of 18,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.68).

Northern Bear Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.73. The company has a market cap of £7.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.50.

About Northern Bear

(Get Free Report)

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Bear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Bear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.