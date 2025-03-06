Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 133,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 134,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Trifecta Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$5.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

