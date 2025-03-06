Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $1,749,796.30 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Myriam Curet sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.30, for a total value of $1,749,796.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,786.90. The trade was a 89.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Myriam Curet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 27th, Myriam Curet sold 2,401 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $1,394,981.00.
- On Tuesday, February 11th, Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance
NASDAQ ISRG opened at $568.02 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $571.70 and a 200 day moving average of $530.90. The company has a market capitalization of $202.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $2,401,493,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,807,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,845,000 after purchasing an additional 948,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,904,000 after purchasing an additional 687,906 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
