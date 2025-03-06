Insider Selling: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 64.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Barclays upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

