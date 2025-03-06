LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) Insider Philo Daniel-Tran Acquires 41,000 Shares

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) insider Philo Daniel-Tran purchased 41,000 shares of LPA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £24,190 ($31,180.72).

LPA Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LPA stock opened at GBX 54.05 ($0.70) on Thursday. LPA Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 50 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.97 ($1.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.08.

Get LPA Group alerts:

LPA Group (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (2.46) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. LPA Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Research analysts expect that LPA Group Plc will post 1.9765494 earnings per share for the current year.

LPA Group Company Profile

LPA Group plc (AIM: LPA) is an innovation-led engineering specialist in electronic and electro-mechanical components and systems.

Focused on transport (rail and aviation), defence, infrastructure and industrial markets and supplying into hostile and challenging environments, LPA is known for engineering solutions to improve product reliability, reduce maintenance and life cycle costs.

The Group has three sites across the UK, selling to customers in the UK and overseas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.