Analyzing Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW) & Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW) and Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.2% of Concrete Pumping shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Ming Shing Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Concrete Pumping shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ming Shing Group and Concrete Pumping”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ming Shing Group $27.57 million 2.61 N/A N/A N/A Concrete Pumping $425.87 million 0.78 $16.21 million $0.26 24.08

Profitability

Concrete Pumping has higher revenue and earnings than Ming Shing Group.

This table compares Ming Shing Group and Concrete Pumping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ming Shing Group N/A N/A N/A Concrete Pumping 3.81% 6.19% 2.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ming Shing Group and Concrete Pumping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ming Shing Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Concrete Pumping 0 3 2 0 2.40

Concrete Pumping has a consensus price target of $7.31, suggesting a potential upside of 16.81%. Given Concrete Pumping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than Ming Shing Group.

Summary

Concrete Pumping beats Ming Shing Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ming Shing Group

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of approximately 930 boom pumps, 90 placing booms, 20 telebelts, 300 stationary pumps, and 115 waste management trucks. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

