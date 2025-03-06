Promising Automotive Stocks To Watch Today – March 5th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Bank of America, and Salesforce are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles and related components. These stocks tend to reflect trends in consumer demand, technological advancements, and economic cycles, making them a key indicator of the broader transportation sector’s health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,707,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,205,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.70. 50,574,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,535,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.40. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $877.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.68, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.06. 8,067,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,111,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.53 and a 200-day moving average of $191.77. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The stock has a market cap of $949.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 20,539,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,664,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $287.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,568. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $275.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

