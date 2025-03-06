Brokerages Set Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Target Price at $31.25

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Nayax in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Nayax from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Nayax Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Nayax by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,183,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after buying an additional 354,350 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Nayax by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 115,262 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Nayax by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 207,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 107,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 4th quarter valued at $1,581,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

NYAX stock opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.25 and a beta of 0.02. Nayax has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $40.70.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

