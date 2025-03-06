Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $33.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ameresco from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $519.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26. Ameresco has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $39.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.31 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,758.50. This trade represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 100.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 18.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 57,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

