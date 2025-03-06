Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Rises By 33.3%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bunzl Stock Up 1.9 %

Bunzl stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BZLFY. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

About Bunzl

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.