Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Edward Harris Fenster Buys 150,000 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Edward Harris Fenster acquired 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,358,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,637.60. The trade was a 12.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sunrun by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sunrun by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 1,706.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

