Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Juan Miguel Mendoza Buys 5,000 Shares

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,125. This trade represents a 3.92 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Herbalife Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of HLF stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $874.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.15.
Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.
Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.
