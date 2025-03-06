Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in February

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPFGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

BID Stock Performance

Shares of BID stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. BID has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $26.04.

About BID

Bid Corporation Limited engages in the provision of foodservice solutions in Australasia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, liquor, and ambient goods for the hospitality, hotel, restaurant, café, institutional, catering, and retail sectors; and develops e-commerce solutions.

