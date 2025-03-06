Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in February

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
BID Stock Performance
Shares of BID stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. BID has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $26.04.
About BID
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BID
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for BID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.