La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Position Decreased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,988,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 347,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 95,812 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 143,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.35. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.47 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

About La-Z-Boy

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.