Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 201.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,445 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. The trade was a 33.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,808. The trade was a 38.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,660 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.0 %

SLB stock opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.66%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.