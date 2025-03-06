First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 5,346 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 416,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $40,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,479,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,676,000 after purchasing an additional 339,637 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,845.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 304,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

