Sime Armoyan Acquires 5,000 Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Stock

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,500.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

On Friday, February 28th, Sime Armoyan acquired 200 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$470.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Sime Armoyan acquired 800 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,880.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Sime Armoyan acquired 13,100 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,785.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Sime Armoyan acquired 25,000 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Sime Armoyan acquired 25,800 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,500.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Sime Armoyan acquired 200 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$500.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Sime Armoyan acquired 700 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,750.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Sime Armoyan acquired 6,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,750.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Sime Armoyan bought 4,600 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,500.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Sime Armoyan bought 400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,020.00.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

Western Energy Services stock opened at C$2.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.70. The company has a market cap of C$72.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.85 and a 12 month high of C$3.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRG. ATB Capital set a C$3.25 target price on Western Energy Services and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Western Energy Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WRG

About Western Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.