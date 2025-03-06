Jean-Paul Marcel Alexander Tsotsos Buys 9,900 Shares of Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG) Stock

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Marcel Alexander Tsotsos bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,098.00.

CVE:CKG opened at C$1.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$79.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.42. Chesapeake Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$3.22.

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of precious metal deposits in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 14 mining concessions covering an area of 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

