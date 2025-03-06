Jean-Paul Marcel Alexander Tsotsos Buys 9,900 Shares of Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG) Stock

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Marcel Alexander Tsotsos bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,098.00.
Chesapeake Gold Price Performance
CVE:CKG opened at C$1.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$79.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.42. Chesapeake Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$3.22.
Chesapeake Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chesapeake Gold
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.