Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Drops By 22.2%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 1,126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 146.0 days.

OTCMKTS BGAOF opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Proximus has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

