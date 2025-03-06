Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Drops By 22.2%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 1,126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 146.0 days.
Proximus Price Performance
OTCMKTS BGAOF opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Proximus has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35.
About Proximus
