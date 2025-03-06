Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 839.50 ($10.82) and last traded at GBX 836.22 ($10.78), with a volume of 3174462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 828.50 ($10.68).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRES shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($10.31) to GBX 810 ($10.44) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 760 ($9.80) to GBX 805 ($10.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 750 ($9.67).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fresnillo

Fresnillo Stock Down 0.5 %

About Fresnillo

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of £7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 707.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 654.10.

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.