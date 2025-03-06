Henderson European Trust (LON:HET) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 193 ($2.49), with a volume of 30118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.50 ($2.47).

Henderson European Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £635.40 million, a PE ratio of 563.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 183.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 179.33.

Henderson European Trust (LON:HET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported GBX 4.43 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Henderson European Trust had a net margin of 95.15% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

Henderson European Trust Dividend Announcement

About Henderson European Trust

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Henderson European Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,764.71%.

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

