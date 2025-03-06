Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,084 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 1.1% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $916.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.16, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,026.73 and its 200-day moving average is $984.57.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

