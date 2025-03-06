Vision Financial Markets LLC Invests $50,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.7% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $983,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,520. This represents a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KMB opened at $141.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $149.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (down from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

