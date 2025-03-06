Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Chairman Sells $4,761,600.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $4,761,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 38,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,727.04. This represents a 50.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 0.3 %

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $123.84 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $130.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.34.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $5.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. Goosehead Insurance’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitebark Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,326,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 649,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,597,000 after acquiring an additional 220,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 185,037 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,618,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,872,000 after purchasing an additional 138,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 203,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 96,309 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

