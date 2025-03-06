CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Director Eric Wei Sells 42,000,000 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $433,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,258,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,306,099.76. This represents a 94.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %
CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $12.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.24 and a beta of 0.71.
CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.
