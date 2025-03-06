Conor B. Tierney Purchases 25,000 Shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Stock

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) CFO Conor B. Tierney acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,528.80. This represents a 16.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LIDR opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. AEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. AEye had a negative net margin of 17,554.46% and a negative return on equity of 169.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIDR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of AEye by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 61,437 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

