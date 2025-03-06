Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $29.86 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $29,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,001.07. This represents a 20.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.10, for a total value of $2,667,487.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,061.80. This trade represents a 58.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,339.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $947.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,389.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,273.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1,215.23.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

