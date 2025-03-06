Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 388 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.23.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $523.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $514.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.