New South Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,106 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 7.1% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $168,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

ZBRA stock opened at $304.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $266.75 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

