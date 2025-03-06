Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) CEO Joshua R. Disbrow Buys 15,000 Shares

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) CEO Joshua R. Disbrow acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,591 shares in the company, valued at $112,568.30. The trade was a 20.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of Aytu BioPharma stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. Aytu BioPharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Get Aytu BioPharma alerts:

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aytu BioPharma stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AYTU Free Report ) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,489 shares during the quarter. Aytu BioPharma accounts for about 0.7% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 8.15% of Aytu BioPharma worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. It operates through the Rx and Consumer Health segments. The RX segment consists of various prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third parties. The Consumer Health segment includes various consumer health products sold directly to consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.