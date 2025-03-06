USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells $21,918.00 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director Peggie Pelosi sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $21,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,399.50. The trade was a 18.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance
USNA opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $588.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $50.32.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on USNA. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than USANA Health Sciences
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.