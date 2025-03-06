USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells $21,918.00 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director Peggie Pelosi sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $21,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,399.50. The trade was a 18.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

USNA opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $588.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $50.32.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 96.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USNA. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.