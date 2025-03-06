Insider Buying: Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA) Major Shareholder Acquires $26,645.12 in Stock

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Martin S. Friedman acquired 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,645.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 312,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,810.72. The trade was a 0.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CBNA opened at $23.44 on Thursday. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $27.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42.

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBNA. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,692,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBNA shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

