Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the January 31st total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CHCI opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

