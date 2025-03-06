Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SOLV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Solventum has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Solventum by 23,550.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

