Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM) Insider Sells A$688,811.85 in Stock

Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Palmer sold 16,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$42.93 ($27.17), for a total value of A$688,811.85 ($435,956.87).

Newmont Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous Final dividend of $0.27. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.78%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

