Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Holdings Raised by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF were worth $13,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USPX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65,806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 587.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USPX opened at $51.17 on Thursday. Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.39.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

