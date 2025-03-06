Short Interest in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Decreases By 23.7%

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 4.69% of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ:TCHI opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
