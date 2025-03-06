Atria Investments Inc Has $12.13 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197,110 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $12,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,790.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,593,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,480,000 after acquiring an additional 473,515 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

