Short Interest in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Declines By 23.8%

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $589.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 14,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $153,448.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,380.40. This trade represents a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $26,079.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,091.45. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,040. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,410,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,987,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after purchasing an additional 494,726 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in uniQure by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,771,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 794,459 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 8,936.3% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 903,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after buying an additional 893,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

