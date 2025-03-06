Assetmark Inc. Purchases 63,141 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,141 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $24,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:LYV opened at $136.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $157.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.32. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. The trade was a 24.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

