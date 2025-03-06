Atria Investments Inc Acquires 312 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $163.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.49. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $203.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

