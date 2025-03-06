Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3 – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €236.23 ($254.01) and traded as low as €219.80 ($236.34). Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €223.70 ($240.54), with a volume of 146,332 shares traded.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €241.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €236.23.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

