GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Shares Up 28.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report) shot up 28.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 279,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 473% from the average session volume of 48,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

GMV Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.35.

About GMV Minerals

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

