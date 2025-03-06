ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Down 23.8% in February

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.85. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.