Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Trading Up 17.6% – Still a Buy?

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.60 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 11.70 ($0.15). 12,266,748 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 3,875,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.95 ($0.13).

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a market cap of £15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.33.

Savannah Energy PLC is a British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa. We are active in both hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects.

In Nigeria, Savannah has a significant controlling interest in a large-scale integrated gas production and distribution business which is capable of supplying gas to enable approximately 20% of Nigeria’s thermal power generation capacity.

