Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) President Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total transaction of $467,199.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 172,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,028,955.98. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of GWRE stock opened at $197.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $219.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.67, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 265.4% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on GWRE
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.