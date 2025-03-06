Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) President Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total transaction of $467,199.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 172,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,028,955.98. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $197.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $219.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.67, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 265.4% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

