Jedidiah Marc Gold Sells 42,278 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 42,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $359,363.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at $381,259. This trade represents a 48.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jedidiah Marc Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 93,121 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $792,459.71.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 3.0 %

MCW opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

