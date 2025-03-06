Atria Investments Inc Decreases Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Fair Isaac by 51.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,874.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,883.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,981.04. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,105.65 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,195.19, for a total transaction of $6,585,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,954,508.09. This trade represents a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,026,643.74. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,670 shares of company stock worth $18,823,773. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

