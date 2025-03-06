Atria Investments Inc Has $8.38 Million Position in OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OASC)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OASC – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 308,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,094 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF were worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF alerts:

OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:OASC opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 million and a PE ratio of 17.79. OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $30.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73.

About OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF

The OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF (OASC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in 200 small-cap companies in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, value-based screening process. OASC was launched on Jun 13, 2024 and is issued by Oneascent.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OASC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.